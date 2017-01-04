TIME Newsfeed Television

Stephen Colbert Channeled His Inner Diva to Parody Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance

Stephen Colbert had his own diva difficulties on The Late Show

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance is well on its way to becoming a pop culture legend, especially now that Stephen Colbert has skewered it on The Late Show.

Carey was the final act before midnight on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and experienced technical difficulties. The performance was derailed as Carey gave up on singing (and lip syncing), waltzing around the stage, while her back-up dancers continued on. “It just don’t get any better,” she said before leaving the stage.

She left the stage but walked into history and into Colbert’s waiting opening monologue. On Tuesday night, Colbert got in touch with his inner diva, claiming he was also facing technical difficulties. “I’m sorry, there’s nothing in my prompter here. Jim, can we fix that?” Colbert said, as backup dancers surrounded him. “I’m sorry, I was not informed. Am I supposed to be singing right now?”

Colbert was carried away by his dancers as he explained, “We’ve got a great show!” Watch below.

