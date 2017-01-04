TIME Politics Congress

Congressman’s Son ‘Grounded’ After Dabbing in Photo-Op With Paul Ryan

“Are you going to sneeze?” the house speaker asked the teen

House Speaker Paul Ryan was cordial but mystified when the teenaged son of a new Congressman tried to dab during a family photo-op on Tuesday. “Do you want to put your hand down?” he asked. “Are you going to sneeze?”

The teenager eventually acquiesced and gave up his pose, a move popularized by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. “Don’t worry about it,” he told the speaker. Ryan tweeted about the incident later in the day, remarking, “Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don’t get what dabbing is, though.”

But the young man’s father, newly elected Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall (R) had the last laugh, tweeting out a link to the dabbing story and writing, “Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He’s grounded.”

 

