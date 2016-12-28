TIME U.S. politics

Barack Obama Beats Donald Trump as Most Admired Man of 2016

President Obama Signs 21st Century Cures Act
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks before signing the 21st Century Cures Act into law at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building December 13, 2016 in Washington, DC.

For the ninth year in a row, respondents to a Gallup poll ranked Barack Obama as the most admired man in America.

Among women, Hillary Clinton was the most admired for the 15th year in a row, and the 21st time overall. Since 1993, her first year as First Lady, she has only lost out on the honor three times: in 1995 and 1996, to Mother Teresa, and in 2001, to then-First Lady Laura Bush.

Current First Lady Michelle Obama came in second among women, while Donald Trump came in second among men (15% of respondents mentioned him, compared with the 22% who mentioned Obama and the 12% who picked Clinton). Shortly after the news broke, some have pointed out, Trump tweeted critical remarks about President Obama.

The most admired men and women in Gallup’s poll tend to be the sitting or incoming presidents and first ladies. Trump’s numbers are below then-President-elect Obama’s 32 percent support in 2008, but above then-President-elect George W. Bush’s 5% support in 2000. It’s also three times the support he received in 2015.

Polling took place from Dec. 7 to 11 and included 1,028 adults with a margin of sampling error of ±4 percentage points.

