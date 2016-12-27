TIME Entertainment Television

Tina Fey Remembers Carrie Fisher: ‘I Feel So Lucky That I Got to Meet Her’

The two actor-writers worked together on the second season of 30 Rock

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia, died Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack, a family spokesman confirmed. The pioneering actress and writer was 60.

Among her many awards, Fisher earned her first Emmy nomination for a guest spot on the second season of 30 Rock in 2007. She played Rosemary Howard, Liz Lemon’s (Tina Fey) childhood idol who turned out to be hilariously unhinged. She delivered a memorable version of one of her famous lines as Leia.

In a statement to TIME, Fey said:

“Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

—with Sam Lansky

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team