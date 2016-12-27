Tina Fey Remembers Carrie Fisher: ‘I Feel So Lucky That I Got to Meet Her’

+ READ ARTICLE





Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia, died Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack, a family spokesman confirmed. The pioneering actress and writer was 60.

Among her many awards, Fisher earned her first Emmy nomination for a guest spot on the second season of 30 Rock in 2007. She played Rosemary Howard, Liz Lemon’s (Tina Fey) childhood idol who turned out to be hilariously unhinged. She delivered a memorable version of one of her famous lines as Leia.

In a statement to TIME, Fey said:

“Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

—with Sam Lansky