TIME Politics Pearl Harbor

Watch Live: Barack Obama and Shinzo Abe’s Historic Visit to Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona Memorial

Both leaders will deliver remarks

U.S. President Barack Obama and his Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will speak at Pearl Harbor together in an historic visit more than 75 years after the U.S. base was attacked by the Japanese.

Previous Japanese prime ministers have visited the site, but Abe will be the first to offer formal condolences. “The two leaders’ visit will showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies,” the White House said in a statement this month.

Obama paid a similar visit earlier this year to Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb that ended World War II in 1945.

Watch the Pearl Harbor visit live above at about 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team