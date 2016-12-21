TIME Entertainment Books

J.K. Rowling Reveals She Has New Books on the Way

"I'm always working on a novel. It's my thing"

J.K. Rowling has said that the story of Harry Potter is finally over, but that doesn’t mean she’s done writing novels. The author took to Twitter Wednesday morning to discuss the projects she currently has in the works, including finishing the screenplay for the second Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie.

After a fan tweeted at her to ask if she is writing any new books, Rowling responded that she was literally working on one at that very moment. She went on to explain that she will be releasing two different novels in the foreseeable future, one under her own name and one under her pen name, Robert Galbraith.

While the topic of her Rowling book remains a mystery, the Galbraith will presumably be the fourth installment in her Cormoran Strike detective series — the third of which, Career of Evil, was published in 2015.

