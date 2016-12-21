TIME Newsfeed Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Just Revealed an Intriguing New Detail About Snape’s Abilities

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1,
Warner Bros.

"The mind is not a book, to be opened at will and examined at leisure"

Since the conclusion of the Harry Potter series in 2007, J.K. Rowling has revealed a plethora of new details about both the wizarding world and the characters who inhabit it, including the fact that Dumbledore was gay and that Hagrid couldn’t produce a Patronus. Now, the author has taken to Twitter to further elaborate on a particular talent of Severus Snape’s — his Legilimency.

Snape is first revealed to be a skilled Legilimens — a witch or wizard with the ability to read another person’s mind — when Dumbledore arranges for Harry to practice Occlumency — the art of shielding one’s mind from invasion — with the potions professor in Order of the Phoenix. However, Snape has to actively work at reading minds while Queenie — a Legilimens introduced in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — seems to be able to do it without trying.

Responding to a fan who was unclear about the difference between the two, Rowling noted that it all comes down to natural ability. “Snape had to train a slight natural ability,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “Queenie was born with a great talent, though she’s not infallible.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team