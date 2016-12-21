



Since the conclusion of the Harry Potter series in 2007, J.K. Rowling has revealed a plethora of new details about both the wizarding world and the characters who inhabit it, including the fact that Dumbledore was gay and that Hagrid couldn’t produce a Patronus. Now, the author has taken to Twitter to further elaborate on a particular talent of Severus Snape’s — his Legilimency.

Snape is first revealed to be a skilled Legilimens — a witch or wizard with the ability to read another person’s mind — when Dumbledore arranges for Harry to practice Occlumency — the art of shielding one’s mind from invasion — with the potions professor in Order of the Phoenix. However, Snape has to actively work at reading minds while Queenie — a Legilimens introduced in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — seems to be able to do it without trying.

Responding to a fan who was unclear about the difference between the two, Rowling noted that it all comes down to natural ability. “Snape had to train a slight natural ability,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “Queenie was born with a great talent, though she’s not infallible.”