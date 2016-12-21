Here’s How You Can Get a Role in Wes Anderson’s Next Movie

+ READ ARTICLE





Wes Anderson has a knack for bagging big-name celebrities for his distinctive, critically acclaimed films, and his next project promises to be as star-studded as ever. Isle of Dogs will be another stop-motion animation film, like his 2009 picture Fantastic Mr. Fox, with Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono and others all lending their voices. And with a little luck, you, too, could add your name to the cast.

In a video announcement about the movie (with a cameo from Norton), Anderson said fans could enter for a chance to win a trip to the set in London and get a role in the film. Per the CrowdRise site where participants can enter, “barking, howling & whimpering may be required.” Comers must donate $10 to the Film Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to preserving movie history. Alternatively, it seems one uber-fan could donate $50,000 to “buy the grand prize” and join the cast.

Isle of Dogs is slated for release in 2018.