TIME Business

Walmart to Stop Selling ‘Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirts

The retailer responded to complaints from the Fraternal Order of Police

Walmart will no longer sell T-shirts that say “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” on its website, the retailer announced, after receiving a complaint from the Fraternal Order of Police.

The protest shirts in question are sold through Walmart’s website by Old Glory Merchandise. Tee-shirts that say simply “Black Lives Matter” as well as “Blue Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter” are also available on the website. FOP president Chuck Canterbury wrote to Walmart’s CEO complaining that the shirts would “damage” the company’s “good name” among law enforcement officers. “Commercializing our differences,” he wrote, “will not help our local police and communities to build greater trust and respect for one another.”

On Tuesday night, Walmart responded with a statement explaining, “Like other online retailers, we have a marketplace with millions of items offered by third parties that includes Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise. After hearing concerns from customers, we are removing the specific item with the ‘bulletproof’ reference.”

[Washington Post]

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team