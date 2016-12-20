TIME Politics 2016 Election

Hillary Clinton Leads by 2.8 Million in Final Popular Vote Count

Nearly 66 million Americans voted for the Democrat

In the final count, Hillary Clinton’s lead in the popular vote of the 2016 presidential election was nearly three million votes.

According to the independent, non-partisan Cook Political Report, Clinton’s final tally came in at 65,844,610, compared to Donald Trump’s 62,979,636, with a difference of 2,864,974. The total number of votes for other candidates was 7,804,213.

Although Clinton captured nearly as many votes as Barack Obama did to win in 2012 (65,915,795), she lost the electoral college by a wide margin, clocking in at only 227 votes compared to Trump’s 304. Seven electors who were pledged to vote for either Clinton or Trump defected to other options, like Colin Powell, Bernie Sanders and “Faith Spotted Eagle.”

