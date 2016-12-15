Watch the Most Important Moments of 2016 in 4 Minutes

+ READ ARTICLE





Between historic elections, populist movements in America and Europe and the loss of Prince, Muhammad Ali and more, 2016 was a year like no other.

In the last 12 months, Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the U.K. voted to leave the E.U. and the world witnessed the destruction of Aleppo and the desperation of its citizens through social media. In moments of hope, nearly 200 countries ratified the Paris climate change agreement, refugee athletes competed in the Olympics and the Chicago Cubs broke a century-long curse to win the World Series.

Watch those events and many more in this 4-minute look of the most significant moments of the year.