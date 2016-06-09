Russia Unveils New Aircraft Designed to Compete With Boeing and Airbus
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a ceremony to present the Irkut MC-21 mid-range jet airliner at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant in Irkutsk, June 8, 2016.
Alexander Astafyev—Sputnik/Pool/Reuters
By Justin Worland
June 9, 2016

A Russian state-owned aircraft manufacturer unveiled a new mid-range aircraft Wednesday deigned to compete with Airbus and Boeing.

The Irkut Corporation, part of the state-owned United Aircraft Corporation, unveiled the MC-21-300 airliner at a ceremony in Siberia attended by Russian heavyweights including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The aircraft has a range of approximately 4,000 miles (6,400 km) and will compete with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.

“I am absolutely certain that the airliner will be the pride of Russian civil aviation, and that our citizens and foreign people will take pleasure in flights on MC-21,” said Medvedev at the ceremony, according to a Reuters report.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE