Why did the sloth cross the road? Well, we don’t know, but the Transit Commission of Ecuador (CTE) shared photos on Facebook of a sloth clinging to a road partition after “struggling to cross,” a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

A veterinarian was called in, and once the animal was deemed to be in good condition, it was taken back to its habitat.

The agency’s photo album has been shared more than 12,000 times and has racked up more than 42,000 “likes” since it was published on Jan. 22.