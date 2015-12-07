'Fashion Santa' Delights Internet With Modern Makeover
Fashion Santa, Paul Mason, will be working the holiday season at Yorkdale Mall where he will take selfies with mall patrons. All proceeds will go to charity.
Rick Madonik—Getty Images
By Sarah Begley
December 7, 2015

A Canadian mall has tickled the Internet with an ad campaign featuring “Fashion Santa,” an updated and slimmed-down version of St. Nick.

Model Paul Mason gives life to the Kris Kringle at Yorkdale shopping center, and though he sports a white beard, he’s missing the belly like a bowl full of jelly.

In addition to the stylish ads, Fashion Santa will appear at the mall on several days leading up to Christmas to take photographs to children; for every selfie taken with Mason using the hashtag #YorkdaleFashionSanta, Yorkdale will donate $1 to the SickKids Foundation.

Can’t make it to Toronto this holiday season? You can still feast your eyes on Fashion Santa via the Internet.

