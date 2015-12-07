'Fashion Santa' Delights Internet With Modern Makeover

A Canadian mall has tickled the Internet with an ad campaign featuring “Fashion Santa,” an updated and slimmed-down version of St. Nick.

Model Paul Mason gives life to the Kris Kringle at Yorkdale shopping center, and though he sports a white beard, he’s missing the belly like a bowl full of jelly.

In addition to the stylish ads, Fashion Santa will appear at the mall on several days leading up to Christmas to take photographs to children; for every selfie taken with Mason using the hashtag #YorkdaleFashionSanta, Yorkdale will donate $1 to the SickKids Foundation.

Can’t make it to Toronto this holiday season? You can still feast your eyes on Fashion Santa via the Internet.

[Toronto Star]