Canadian Government Reaffirms Plan to Legalize Marijuana

New Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration has reaffirmed that it will make moves to legalize marijuana now that parliament is resuming after the October election.

In a speech Friday laying out policy plans, Governor General David Johnston said the new Liberal government would make recreational use of the drug legal, but that it would also regulate and restrict access—though details about those restrictions were not forthcoming, The Guardian reports.

Johnston said eliminating the “criminal element” of marijuana use would help fix a broken system, adding that regulators would have much to learn from recent efforts in Colorado and Washington states.

