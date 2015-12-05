Macy Gray Disses Trump in New Christmas Song
Macy Gray performs at the 24th Annual Jazz Loft Party at Hudson Studios on May 16, 2015 in New York City.
John Lamparski—WireImage/Getty Images
By Sarah Begley
December 5, 2015

Macy Gray has released a music video for her new song “All I Want for Christmas,” and it’s a laundry list of her wishes for a better society, from free healthcare to lower incarceration rates.

Between calling for better opportunities for all Americans, the “I Try” singer calls out several politicians by name: “Take Mr. Gore more seriously / And do what you can to stop global warming. / No matter what they say, Barack, you did real good, / I hope that your successor does the things he or she should. / That Mr. Trump, he’s an entertaining guy, / But let’s face it, really, is he qualified?”

It may not be as catchy as her “This Christmas” cover, but it’s certainly an original entry into the holiday music canon.

Watch the song’s music video below:

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE