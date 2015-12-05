Macy Gray Disses Trump in New Christmas Song

Macy Gray has released a music video for her new song “All I Want for Christmas,” and it’s a laundry list of her wishes for a better society, from free healthcare to lower incarceration rates.

Between calling for better opportunities for all Americans, the “I Try” singer calls out several politicians by name: “Take Mr. Gore more seriously / And do what you can to stop global warming. / No matter what they say, Barack, you did real good, / I hope that your successor does the things he or she should. / That Mr. Trump, he’s an entertaining guy, / But let’s face it, really, is he qualified?”

It may not be as catchy as her “This Christmas” cover, but it’s certainly an original entry into the holiday music canon.

Watch the song’s music video below: