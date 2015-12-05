Stabbing at Miami Art Show Mistaken by Some as Performance Art

Some visitors to Art Basel Miami originally mistook a stabbing that they witnessed as a piece of performance art included in the exhibition.

A fight between two women inside the convention center came to a boil when one of them pulled out an X-Acto knife and repeatedly stabbed the other in the neck and arms, the Miami Herald reports. Some patrons initially thought that the ensuing blood and police tape were all part of the show.

“A guy walked up to me and said, ‘I thought I saw a performance, and I thought it was fake blood, but it was real blood,’” Miami artist Naomi Fisher, whose work was featured at the art show, told the paper.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital; her injuries were not found to be life-threatening.

