Chris Hemsworth Says He Visited a Prison and Got Heckled
Chris Hemsworth attends 'In The Heart Of The Sea' on December 3, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Europa Press--Europa Press via Getty Images)
Europa Press—Europa Press via Getty Images
By Charlotte Alter
December 5, 2015

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth says he went to prison to research for his movie Blackhat, and the visit didn’t go exactly as he’d expected.

The Australian star said he thought he wouldn’t be recognized by the prisoners, because “I had a ponytail and long blonde hair and I had a hat on,” he said while telling the story on The Graham Norton Show. When the warden told him to remove his hat, he assumed the inmates still wouldn’t be able to place him because they probably hadn’t seen his movies.

He was wrong.

“The moment I started walking through the cells, I just start getting heckled,” he said. “‘YO THOR’S HERE! Where’s your hammer, man? Come spend some time in my cell, baby!'”

Watch the interview below (the story starts around 2:30)

