Chris Hemsworth Says He Visited a Prison and Got Heckled

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth says he went to prison to research for his movie Blackhat, and the visit didn’t go exactly as he’d expected.

The Australian star said he thought he wouldn’t be recognized by the prisoners, because “I had a ponytail and long blonde hair and I had a hat on,” he said while telling the story on The Graham Norton Show. When the warden told him to remove his hat, he assumed the inmates still wouldn’t be able to place him because they probably hadn’t seen his movies.

He was wrong.

“The moment I started walking through the cells, I just start getting heckled,” he said. “‘YO THOR’S HERE! Where’s your hammer, man? Come spend some time in my cell, baby!'”

Watch the interview below (the story starts around 2:30)