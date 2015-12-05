Guy Named Bud Weisser Arrested for Trespassing at Budweiser Brewery

A guy named Bud Weisser was arrested for trespassing at a Budweiser brewery in St. Louis Thursday.

Police said Weisser, 19, entered a private area of the brewery after 6pm on Thursday, and got into an altercation with a security officer after he was asked to leave, which resulted in an arrest, Fox St. Louis reports.

Weisser was issued a summons for trespassing and resisting arrest. It is not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

The teen had previously been charged with trespassing in 2014, when he allegedly snuck into an Exxon Mobile gas station.

