This Elderly Tortoise Is Having the Best Halloween Ever

The San Diego Zoo threw a Halloween shindig for the Galapagos tortoises that make their home at the zoo and it was a pumpkin-eating bonanza. The tortoises are the oldest residents of the zoo, with the group’s elder stateswoman, Grandma, clocking in at approximately 130 years old. That didn’t stop the tortoises from chowing down on the autumnal treats and showing the young’uns how it’s done.

Pumpkin-eating parties aren’t the only way that the San Diego Zoo supports the health of tortoises. The zoo partners with the Charles Darwin Research Station on the Galápagos Islands to help with breeding and keeps tortoise hatchlings safe and healthy until they are old enough to survive on their own, according to the Zoo’s video.