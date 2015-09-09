Emily Blunt Had to Renounce the Queen to Become a U.S. Citizen

By Samantha Grossman
September 9, 2015

Emily Blunt, star of the upcoming movie Sicario, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, where she revealed that she recently became a U.S. citizen.

The British actress, who now has dual citizenship, shared lots of fun stories about the swearing-in ceremony. For example: Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, was also getting sworn in, so McConaughey showed up “looking like he was going on safari.”

Blunt also told Kimmel that she was required to renounce Queen Elizabeth II and, of course, take a written citizenship test.

“It is the hardest test I’ve ever had to take. I guarantee most Americans would have no idea how to answer any of these questions.”

Read next: See Every TIME Cover Featuring Queen Elizabeth II

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE