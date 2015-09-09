Emily Blunt Had to Renounce the Queen to Become a U.S. Citizen

Emily Blunt, star of the upcoming movie Sicario, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, where she revealed that she recently became a U.S. citizen.

The British actress, who now has dual citizenship, shared lots of fun stories about the swearing-in ceremony. For example: Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, was also getting sworn in, so McConaughey showed up “looking like he was going on safari.”

Blunt also told Kimmel that she was required to renounce Queen Elizabeth II and, of course, take a written citizenship test.

“It is the hardest test I’ve ever had to take. I guarantee most Americans would have no idea how to answer any of these questions.”

