Google Translate Just Got Way Better
Adam Berry—Getty Images
By Benjamin Snyder / Fortune
July 29, 2015

Google Translate is now even more useful for those last-minute translation needs.

The app now has the ability to instantly translate 27 languages from text. The way it works is simple, too: Just point your smartphone’s camera at the text you don’t understand and have the app translate it in real time.

TechCrunch reports that the app has recently expanded from translating seven languages to 27 languages, including Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, and Romanian. The update is available for both iOS and Android devices. TechCrunch spoke with Julie Cattiau, the product manager for Google Translate, who said:

Our mission is to help overcome language barriers. Whenever someone faces an obstacle due to encountering a second language, we want to be there to help solve the problem. Within that mission, our most important project is improving the quality of machine translation. But part of that is also the overall user experience, which is why we also invest in things like instant camera translation and multi-language conversation.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE