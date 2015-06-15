E3 2015 kicked off with a big bang this year. On Sunday night, developer Bethesda held its first-ever E3 press conference unveiling a raft of new games including Doom and Fallout 4. Nintendo, meanwhile, revived its Nintendo World Championship event, at which two new games—Earthbound Beginnings and Blast Ball—were announced.

The Japanese gaming company also showed off its upcoming title Super Mario Maker, a sort of level editor that allows players to create and remix their own worlds for the classic side-scroller. For a demonstration of what can result from giving up that kind of control, look at the footage around the 3-hour, 30-minute mark in the video above to get a substantial gameplay session. It begins with a recreation of the ames World 1-1 stage found in the original Super Mario Bros. Things get pretty wild, pretty fast.