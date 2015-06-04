Sarah Palin Says Media Ignored 'Pedophile' Lena Dunham While Shaming Duggars

Bristol and Sarah Palin lashed out at the media Thursday for its response to the scandal surrounding reality TV star Josh Duggar, comparing his family’s treatment with that of Lena Dunham after passages in her memoir were labeled evidence of child abuse.

In separate posts, Bristol and Sarah Palin blast the “liberal media” for reacting with furor over news that Duggar had inappropriately touched his younger sisters, some of whom were sleeping, while downplaying passages from Lena Dunham’s recently published memoir in which she describes looking at her sister’s vagina and bribing her for kisses as a child.

TLC has pulled episodes of the Duggar family’s hit show amid the scandal and Josh stepped down from his position at the Family Research Council. Dunham released a statement apologizing for triggering painful responses by including the offending passages in the memoir.

But both Palins believe the media response has been uneven. “I can’t believe how crazy the media is going over the Duggar family compared to the big fat yawn they gave Lena Dunham when she wrote in her book that she sexually experimented with her sister,” Bristol Palin wrote in a blog post. “The double standards make me sick.”

The former Alaska Governor had much harsher words for the differences in treatment, calling Dunham a “pedophile” and members of the media “disgusting hypocrites.”

“I’m not defending the Duggar boy’s obvious wrongdoing over a decade ago,” Palin wrote on Facebook. “I’m not an apologist for any sexual predator, but I’m sickened that the media gives their chosen ones a pass for any behavior as long as they share their leftwing politics.”

Dunham has yet to remark on the Duggars or the Palins.