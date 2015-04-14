Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he is “seriously considering” a presidential run, joining an already crowded field of contenders for the Republican presidential nominee.

“If it makes sense, you know I’ll do it,” Kasich said Monday during a luncheon at the Detroit Economic Club, CBS Cleveland reports.

Kasich highlighted his opposition to deficit spending and illegal immigration as two issues that would shape his campaign platform if he decided to run. But he said he still needed to discuss the decision with family and friends.

The comments came the same day Senator Marco Rubio announced his presidential bid. Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul have also entered the Republican race.