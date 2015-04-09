Selena in Hologram Could Go on Tour in 2018
Selena performing in concert one month before she was killed, in February of 1995
Arlene Richie/Media Sources—The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
By Maya Rhodan
April 9, 2015

Selena Quintanilla, the iconic Tejano singer whose life was cut short by a deranged gunman, may experience a bit of a rebirth. A company is in the process of developing a “walking, talking, singing, and dancing” hologram of the singer that will release new songs and tour as soon as 2018.

Nevada-based company Acrovirt, LLC is leading the development of “Selena The One,” in collaboration with her immediate family and scientists to bring the a digital likeness of the late singer back to life on stage, according to her official Facebook fan page.

Quintanilla’s sister Suzette confirmed the news to Billboard. Selena would be joining the likes of Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson who also have been digitalized after death.

Read next: Decades After Selena’s Death, Case Continues to Make News

Listen to the most important stories of the day.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE