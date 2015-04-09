Selena in Hologram Could Go on Tour in 2018

Selena Quintanilla, the iconic Tejano singer whose life was cut short by a deranged gunman, may experience a bit of a rebirth. A company is in the process of developing a “walking, talking, singing, and dancing” hologram of the singer that will release new songs and tour as soon as 2018.

Nevada-based company Acrovirt, LLC is leading the development of “Selena The One,” in collaboration with her immediate family and scientists to bring the a digital likeness of the late singer back to life on stage, according to her official Facebook fan page.

Quintanilla’s sister Suzette confirmed the news to Billboard. Selena would be joining the likes of Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson who also have been digitalized after death.

