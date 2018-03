A museum in Madrid, Spain has unveiled an inclusive exhibit featuring artistic masterpieces recreated so the blind can feel how they look, CBS News reports.

The works on display at the Prado Museum were made using the Didu technique, which adds texture to paintings. The exhibit, titled “Hoy Toca el Prado” opened January 20 and features works like El Greco’s El caballero de la mano en el pecho and Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.