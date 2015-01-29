Watch a Hilarious Takedown of Subway 'Manspreading' on The Daily Show

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart brought up the hot-button issue of “manspreading.” That is, when men take up too much room on public transportation by spreading their legs, often taking up multiple seats and denying other passengers the opportunity to sit. (New York City’s transit authority recently started a campaign to encourage men to stop this practice.)

Stewart agrees that manspreading is no good, so he brings on senior women’s issues correspondent Kristen Schaal to back him up — but her take is a bit different than he expects. She totally goes on a pro-manspreading rampage. She even speaks directly to Jon Stewart’s crotch, all to prove a point.