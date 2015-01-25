Children visiting the Vatican released balloons instead of doves Sunday in a ritual that serves as a gesture of peace.
The change follows an incident last year when doves released together by children and Pope Francis were attacked by two other birds, a crow and a seagull, the Associated Press reports. The episode created unwanted attention for the Pope, who is named for animal lover Francis of Assisi.
“Here’s the balloons that mean, ‘peace,'” Pope Francis said Sunday as children released the balloons. Pope John Paul II began the tradition of releasing doves to acknowledge efforts for peace worldwide.
[AP]
The Most Surprising Photos of Pope Francis
Tony Gentile—AP
L'Osservatore Romano/AP
Timothy A. Clary—AFP/Getty Images
David Goldman—Reuters
Matt Rourke—AP
Osservatore Romano/AFP/Getty Images
Osservatore Romano/AP
Osservatore Romano/AP
Alessandro di Meo—ANSA/Zuma Press
Christophe Simon—AFP/Getty Images
Alessandra Benedetti—Corbis
Alessandra Tarantino—AP
Stefano Rellandini—Reuters
Ricardo Moraes—Reuters
Stefano Rellandini—Reuters
Domenico Stinellis—AP
Ueslei Marcelino—Reuters
Paulo Whitaker— Reuters
Ricardo Moraes—Reuters
Victor R. Caivano—AP
L'Osservatore Romano—EPA
L'Osservatore Romano—EPA
Fabio Frustaci—Eidon Press/Zuma Press
Stefano Rellandini—Reuters
Max Rossi—Reuters
Francesco Zizola—NOOR for TIME
L'Osservatore Romano/AP
Alessandra Tarantino—AP
Claudio Peri—EPA
Evandro Inetti—Zuma Press
L'Osservatore Romano—AFP/Getty Images
Alessandro Bianchi—Reuters
Alessandro Bianchi—Reuters
Tony Gentile—Reuters
Alessandra Benedetti—Corbis
Vincenzo Pinto—AFP/Getty Images
Vatican Pool/Contrasto/Redux
Alessandra Benedetti—Vatican Pool/Corbis
Alberto Pizzoli—AFP/Getty Images
Alberto Pizzoli—AFP/Getty Images
Michael Sohn—AP
1 of 41
Advertisement