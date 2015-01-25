Parents Can't Name Their Child 'Nutella,' French Court Says

A recently-born baby named Nutella was renamed by a court in the French city of Valenciennes after a judge ruled that the parents’ decision to the name the child after a food was against the child’s interest, according to a new report in the newspaper La Voix Du Nord.
“The name ‘Nutella’ given to the child is the trade name of a spread,” the court’s decision read, according to a translation. “And it is contrary to the child’s interest to be wearing a name like that can only lead to teasing or disparaging thoughts.”
The judge renamed the child Ella after the parents failed to show up at a court appointed day in November. The baby was born in September.
