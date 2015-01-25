American Sniper Shoots Down Records as Johnny Depp Flops

American Sniper led the American box office for a second straight weekend, becoming the second highest-earning war film of all time in the U.S.

The Oscar-nominated movie earned $64 million this weekend, according to the Hollywood Reporter, bringing its total earnings to more than $200 million.

That’s about 50 times more than Johnny Depp’s critically mauled comedy Mortdecai managed to rake in at the box office in its opening weekend, with a humbling $4 million in domestic returns.

The display is a low point in a string of failures for the actor. It was the worst opening for Depp in more than a decade.

American Sniper, directed by Clint Eastwood, was released in select theaters in 2014 before expanding nationwide in January. In addition to its popular success, it’s been widely praised by critics and has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture.

Critics haven’t been quite so kind to Mortdecai. “It’s hard to think of a way in which the experience of watching the new Johnny Depp film could be any worse, unless you returned home afterwards to discover that Depp himself had popped round while you were out and set fire to your house,” wrote The Telegraph‘s Robbie Collin.

[THR]