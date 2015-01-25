Dennis Rodman Doesn't Believe North Korea Hacked Sony
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman waits to check in for his flight to North Korea after his arrival at Beijing's international airport on Jan. 6, 2014.
Wang Zhao—AFP/Getty Images
By Justin Worland
January 25, 2015

Dennis Rodman doesn’t believe that North Korea hacked Sony Pictures, the basketball star and self-declared friend of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un said in an interview published Saturday.

“How many movies have there been attacking North Korea? And they never hacked those. North Korea is going to hack a comedy, a movie that is really nothing? I can’t see that happening,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Rodman, whose remarks came as he promotes his new documentary on his travels to North Korea, has traveled to the isolated country on multiple occasions and has received a warm welcome from Kim, whom he describes as a friend. The basketball star has been criticized for being too cozy with a country often considered among the most repressive in the world.

Read More: The Interview May Be Funny; North Korea and Kim Jong Un Are Not

The claim challenges the United States government’s allegation that North Korea hacked Sony Pictures in retaliation for depicting the assassination of the country’s dictator in the movie The Interview.

Sony ultimately cancelled the theatrical release of the film in response to terrorist threats against some theaters that planned to show the movie.

Take an Inside Look at North Korea
Aug. 26, 2011. A North Korean woman looks down at the city of Pyongyang from the top of the Tower of the Juche Idea.
Aug. 26, 2011. A North Korean woman looks down at the city of Pyongyang from the top of the Tower of the Juche Idea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 12, 2011. Central Pyongyang at dusk through a hotel room window.
April 12, 2011. Central Pyongyang at dusk through a hotel room window.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Jan. 16, 2012. Light shines through a window on to a tank filled with goldfish inside an office at the Korean Central News Agency building in Pyongyang.
Jan. 16, 2012. Light shines through a window on to a tank filled with goldfish inside an office at the Korean Central News Agency building in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 11, 2012. Under a North Korean flag, residents of Pyongyang wait for public transportation.
April 11, 2012. Under a North Korean flag, residents of Pyongyang wait for public transportation.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 26, 2008. North Korean commuters are seen riding a bus in central Pyongyang.
Feb. 26, 2008. North Korean commuters are seen riding a bus in central Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 12, 2012. A pedestrian walks past a large apartment block in Pyongyang.
April 12, 2012. A pedestrian walks past a large apartment block in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 12, 2012. A North Korean man rides a bike along the banks of the Pothong River in Pyongyang.
Feb. 12, 2012. A North Korean man rides a bike along the banks of the Pothong River in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 14, 2011. North Koreans pay their respects before a monument of Kim Il-Sung at Mansu Hill in Pyongyang.
April 14, 2011. North Koreans pay their respects before a monument of Kim Il-Sung at Mansu Hill in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Sept. 17, 2008. North Koreans school girls walk hand in hand past a monument in Pyongyang.
Sept. 17, 2008. North Koreans school girls walk hand in hand past a monument in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Oct. 11, 2011. North Korean construction workers labor in the Mansudae area of Pyongyang.
Oct. 11, 2011. North Korean construction workers labor in the Mansudae area of Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 9, 2012. North Korean women are pictured working in a thread factory in Pyongyang.
April 9, 2012. North Korean women are pictured working in a thread factory in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 3, 2012. A North Korean student learns to drive a tractor on a computerized driving simulator at the Samjiyon Schoolchildren's Palace in Samjiyon, North Korea.
April 3, 2012. A North Korean student learns to drive a tractor on a computerized driving simulator at the Samjiyon Schoolchildren's Palace in Samjiyon, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Oct. 9, 2011. A man walks past a building in Pyongyang where a picture of North Korea's late leader Kim Il-Sung hangs on its outer wall.
Oct. 9, 2011. A man walks past a building in Pyongyang where a picture of North Korea's late leader Kim Il-Sung hangs on its outer wall.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 22, 2011. A woman looks at monkeys behind a glass enclosure at the central zoo in Pyongyang.
April 22, 2011. A woman looks at monkeys behind a glass enclosure at the central zoo in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 13, 2011. Workers carry painted doors along a road in Mangyongdae, North Korea.
April 13, 2011. Workers carry painted doors along a road in Mangyongdae, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 14, 2011. Portraits of North Korea's late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il hang on a wall at a children's school of performing arts in Pyongyang.
April 14, 2011. Portraits of North Korea's late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il hang on a wall at a children's school of performing arts in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
March 10, 2011. Children look through a subway car window in Pyongyang.
March 10, 2011. Children look through a subway car window in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 8, 2012. A North Korean soldier stands at a check point seen from a train heading to North Phyongan Province, about 50 kilometers (35 miles) south of the border town of Sinuiju along North Korea's west coast.
April 8, 2012. A North Korean soldier stands at a check point seen from a train heading to North Phyongan Province, about 50 kilometers (35 miles) south of the border town of Sinuiju along North Korea's west coast.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 13, 2011. North Korean soldiers tour the grounds of the birthplace of the late President Kim Il-Sung at Mangyongdae, North Korea.
April 13, 2011. North Korean soldiers tour the grounds of the birthplace of the late President Kim Il-Sung at Mangyongdae, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 2, 2012. The hoof of a deer used as a door handle hangs on the door of the small cabin that is said to have been the home of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung, and the birthplace of his son and late leader Kim Jong-Il at what was a secret military camp during the fight against the Japanese at the foot of Mount Paektu, North Korea.
April 2, 2012. The hoof of a deer used as a door handle hangs on the door of the small cabin that is said to have been the home of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung, and the birthplace of his son and late leader Kim Jong-Il at what was a secret military camp during the fight against the Japanese at the foot of Mount Paektu, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 4, 2012. a North Korean soldier working as a guide walks through a forest at the foot of Mount Paektu, North Korea.
April 4, 2012. a North Korean soldier working as a guide walks through a forest at the foot of Mount Paektu, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 3, 2012. A man clears snow from the base of a monument at the Samjiyon Grand Monument area in Samjiyon, North Korea at the base of Mount Paektu.
April 3, 2012. A man clears snow from the base of a monument at the Samjiyon Grand Monument area in Samjiyon, North Korea at the base of Mount Paektu.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 11, 2012. Snow blankets farm fields on the outskirts of Pyongyang.
Feb. 11, 2012. Snow blankets farm fields on the outskirts of Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 17, 2011. People work in a field outside of Kaesong, North Korea.
April 17, 2011. People work in a field outside of Kaesong, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 10, 2012. A North Korean man rides a bicycle on the grounds of a communal apple farm on the outskirts of Pyongyang.
April 10, 2012. A North Korean man rides a bicycle on the grounds of a communal apple farm on the outskirts of Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Oct. 8, 2011. A North Korean man rests near a farm field along a highway outside the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, North Korea.
Oct. 8, 2011. A North Korean man rests near a farm field along a highway outside the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 15, 2011. A young North Korean dancer leaps by as North Korean girls put on panda bear costumes as they prepare to perform at a gathering at a park to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the late leader Kim Il-Sung's birthday in Pyongyang.
April 15, 2011. A young North Korean dancer leaps by as North Korean girls put on panda bear costumes as they prepare to perform at a gathering at a park to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the late leader Kim Il-Sung's birthday in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 15, 2011. A North Korean girl uses her digital camera to take a photograph of her friend dancing at a gathering at a park to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the late leader Kim Il-Sung's birthday.
April 15, 2011. A North Korean girl uses her digital camera to take a photograph of her friend dancing at a gathering at a park to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the late leader Kim Il-Sung's birthday.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 14, 2011. A young girl stands on floral-print carpet inside the Pyongyang Children's Palace in Pyongyang.
April 14, 2011. A young girl stands on floral-print carpet inside the Pyongyang Children's Palace in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 26, 2008. A North Korean woman peers out of an elevator while speaking on an in-house phone at a library in Pyongyang.
Feb. 26, 2008. A North Korean woman peers out of an elevator while speaking on an in-house phone at a library in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 12, 2012. A bouquet of flowers sits on a table in front of a painted mural on the wall of a restaurant in Pyongyang.
Feb. 12, 2012. A bouquet of flowers sits on a table in front of a painted mural on the wall of a restaurant in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 26, 2008. North Korean ushers peer into the concert hall before the start of a performance by the New York Philharmonic in Pyongyang.
Feb. 26, 2008. North Korean ushers peer into the concert hall before the start of a performance by the New York Philharmonic in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 26, 2008. North Koreans look through the performance program before the start of a concert by the New York Philharmonic in Pyongyang.
Feb. 26, 2008. North Koreans look through the performance program before the start of a concert by the New York Philharmonic in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 27, 2008. North Korean girls sing a song entitled "Generalissimo Kim Il Sung Danced With Us" at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren's Palace in Pyongyang.
Feb. 27, 2008. North Korean girls sing a song entitled "Generalissimo Kim Il Sung Danced With Us" at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren's Palace in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Oct. 11, 2011. North Korean soccer fans react after their team missed a goal during a World Cup qualifying match between North Korea and Uzbekistan, in Pyongyang.
Oct. 11, 2011. North Korean soccer fans react after their team missed a goal during a World Cup qualifying match between North Korea and Uzbekistan, in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 15, 2011. Women perform a dance routine with badminton rackets at an event to mark the birthday of Kim Il Sung at a park in Pyongyang, North Korea.
April 15, 2011. Women perform a dance routine with badminton rackets at an event to mark the birthday of Kim Il Sung at a park in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Sept. 16, 2008. A guide gives a lecture in front of a diorama showing the Korean War's 1950 battle of Taejon as she gives a tour of the War Museum in Pyongyang.
Sept. 16, 2008. A guide gives a lecture in front of a diorama showing the Korean War's 1950 battle of Taejon as she gives a tour of the War Museum in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 16, 2012. Fireworks explode over the heads of North Korean soldiers lined up in formation at Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang during a parade of thousands of soldiers commemorating the 70th birthday of the late Kim Jong-Il.
Feb. 16, 2012. Fireworks explode over the heads of North Korean soldiers lined up in formation at Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang during a parade of thousands of soldiers commemorating the 70th birthday of the late Kim Jong-Il.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 14, 2012. A North Korean stands at attention as others cheer during the unveiling of a new bronze statue depicting the late leader Kim Jong-Il and his father Kim Il-Sung at Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang.
Feb. 14, 2012. A North Korean stands at attention as others cheer during the unveiling of a new bronze statue depicting the late leader Kim Jong-Il and his father Kim Il-Sung at Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 16, 2012. A large screen shows video, recorded during the period of mourning following the death of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, during a concert in Pyongyang to commemorate his death and what would have been his 70th birthday.
Feb. 16, 2012. A large screen shows video, recorded during the period of mourning following the death of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, during a concert in Pyongyang to commemorate his death and what would have been his 70th birthday.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 12, 2012. North Korean residents of the capital city mingle on the side of the street in Pyongyang.
April 12, 2012. North Korean residents of the capital city mingle on the side of the street in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Jan. 15, 2012. A song and video showing the launch of the North Korean "Unha-2" rocket plays on karaoke stage inside a restaurant in Pyongyang.
Jan. 15, 2012. A song and video showing the launch of the North Korean "Unha-2" rocket plays on karaoke stage inside a restaurant in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 8, 2012. A group of journalists walk down a road in front of North Korea's Unha-3 rocket, slated for liftoff at Sohae Satellite Station.
April 8, 2012. A group of journalists walk down a road in front of North Korea's Unha-3 rocket, slated for liftoff at Sohae Satellite Station.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 15, 2012. North Koreans, lit with red light, look on with delight as they watch a fireworks display along the Taedong River in Pyongyang to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung.
April 15, 2012. North Koreans, lit with red light, look on with delight as they watch a fireworks display along the Taedong River in Pyongyang to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 15, 2012. North Korean civilians, some weeping, wave flowers as they look up at North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, unseen, at the end of a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung.
April 15, 2012. North Korean civilians, some weeping, wave flowers as they look up at North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, unseen, at the end of a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 12, 2012. A North Korean woman with a pin of the late leader Kim Il Sung attached to her dress sits with fellow audience members at the "World Congress on the Juche Idea" in Pyongyang.
April 12, 2012. A North Korean woman with a pin of the late leader Kim Il Sung attached to her dress sits with fellow audience members at the "World Congress on the Juche Idea" in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 15, 2012. North Korean soldiers ride by on horses in front of flower waving civilians during a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il-Sung Square to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung.
April 15, 2012. North Korean soldiers ride by on horses in front of flower waving civilians during a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il-Sung Square to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 13, 2012. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, far right, applauds with senior military officials as citizens wave flowers at an unveiling ceremony for statues of the late leaders Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il in Pyongyang.
April 13, 2012. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, far right, applauds with senior military officials as citizens wave flowers at an unveiling ceremony for statues of the late leaders Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 15, 2012. Two North Korean officials look up at a crowd of military members seated in a stadium in Pyongyang during a mass meeting called by the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling party.
April 15, 2012. Two North Korean officials look up at a crowd of military members seated in a stadium in Pyongyang during a mass meeting called by the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling party.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 16, 2012. Images of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung and Mt. Paektu appear on a screen behind a choir during a concert in Pyongyang.
April 16, 2012. Images of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung and Mt. Paektu appear on a screen behind a choir during a concert in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 17, 2012. A man and a boy pose for a picture in front of portraits of the late leaders Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il at a festival for the "Kimilsungia" flower to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea's late leader in Pyongyang.
April 17, 2012. A man and a boy pose for a picture in front of portraits of the late leaders Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il at a festival for the "Kimilsungia" flower to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea's late leader in Pyongyang.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Aug. 8, 2012. North Koreans gather under a high dive platform to watch as fellow swimmers hesitate to try a dive at a newly opened swimming pool in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Aug. 8, 2012. North Koreans gather under a high dive platform to watch as fellow swimmers hesitate to try a dive at a newly opened swimming pool in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Aug. 8, 2012. North Koreans look at a model of an octopus as they tour a dolphin show facility at a newly-built amusement park in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Aug. 8, 2012. North Koreans look at a model of an octopus as they tour a dolphin show facility at a newly-built amusement park in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Aug. 8, 2012. A woman rides a roller coaster at a newly-built amusement park in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Aug. 8, 2012. A woman rides a roller coaster at a newly-built amusement park in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Aug. 11, 2012. North Koreans grill barbecue under a tree at Majon Beach near Hamhung, North Korea.
Aug. 11, 2012. North Koreans grill barbecue under a tree at Majon Beach near Hamhung, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Aug. 11, 2012. Two people dance at Majon beach near Hamhung, North Korea.
Aug. 11, 2012. Two people dance at Majon beach near Hamhung, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Sept. 8, 2012. A North Korean woman working at a miniature golf facility give guidance to young players in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Sept. 8, 2012. A North Korean woman working at a miniature golf facility give guidance to young players in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Sept. 11, 2012. North Korean woman walks down stairs at a restaurant meant primarily for tourists in Kaesong, North Korea.
Sept. 11, 2012. North Korean woman walks down stairs at a restaurant meant primarily for tourists in Kaesong, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Sept. 13, 2012. North Korean children lift toy barbells during play time at a school for the performing arts in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Sept. 13, 2012. North Korean children lift toy barbells during play time at a school for the performing arts in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Jan. 10, 2013. North Korean men shovel snow from the roof of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Jan. 10, 2013. North Korean men shovel snow from the roof of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 16, 2013. Female North Korean traffic police officers gather in front of bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il to pay their respects in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Feb. 16, 2013. Female North Korean traffic police officers gather in front of bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il to pay their respects in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
Feb. 17, 2013. North Korean soldiers ride an escalator past a model of their country's Unha Rocket as they enter an exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Feb. 17, 2013. North Korean soldiers ride an escalator past a model of their country's Unha Rocket as they enter an exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 11, 2013. North Koreans visit the Pyongyang Folk Park on the outskirts of Pyongyang, North Korea.
April 11, 2013. North Koreans visit the Pyongyang Folk Park on the outskirts of Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 11, 2013. North Koreans dance together beneath a mosaic painting of the late leader Kim Il Sung during a mass folk dancing gathering in Pyongyang to mark the anniversary of the first of many titles of power given to leader Kim Jong Un after the death of his father Kim Jong Il.
April 11, 2013. North Koreans dance together beneath a mosaic painting of the late leader Kim Il Sung during a mass folk dancing gathering in Pyongyang to mark the anniversary of the first of many titles of power given to leader Kim Jong Un after the death of his father Kim Jong Il.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 14, 2013. Runners rest inside Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang. North Korea hosted the 26th Mangyongdae Prize Marathon to mark the upcoming birthday of the late leader Kim Il Sung.
April 14, 2013. Runners rest inside Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang. North Korea hosted the 26th Mangyongdae Prize Marathon to mark the upcoming birthday of the late leader Kim Il Sung.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 15, 2013. A North Korean child covers the eyes of her father as she sits on his shoulders watching mass folk dancing in front of Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.
April 15, 2013. A North Korean child covers the eyes of her father as she sits on his shoulders watching mass folk dancing in front of Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 16, 2013. A North Korean soldier races another man on a go cart track at the Fun Fair in Pyongyang, North Korea.
April 16, 2013. A North Korean soldier races another man on a go cart track at the Fun Fair in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 18, 2013. North Korean children work at easels during a drawing class at Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea.
April 18, 2013. North Korean children work at easels during a drawing class at Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 24, 2013. A North Korean boy rides in a bicycle basket on a road north of Kaesong, North Korea.
April 24, 2013. A North Korean boy rides in a bicycle basket on a road north of Kaesong, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 24, 2013. A North Korean man checks his bicycle next to a painted exclamation point on a propaganda billboard in Kaesong, North Korea.
April 24, 2013. A North Korean man checks his bicycle next to a painted exclamation point on a propaganda billboard in Kaesong, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 24, 2013. A North Korean boy on rollerblades is pulled by a woman on a bicycle on a road south of Kaesong, North Korea and north of the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas.
April 24, 2013. A North Korean boy on rollerblades is pulled by a woman on a bicycle on a road south of Kaesong, North Korea and north of the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 25, 2013. North Korean soldiers and civilians stand on a foot bridge to look at goldfish in a moat as they tour the grounds of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum where the bodies of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie embalmed, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
April 25, 2013. North Korean soldiers and civilians stand on a foot bridge to look at goldfish in a moat as they tour the grounds of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum where the bodies of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie embalmed, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
April 25, 2013. North Korean soldiers and civilians pose for souvenir photos in front of a fountain as they tour the grounds of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum where the bodies of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie embalmed, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
April 25, 2013. North Korean soldiers and civilians pose for souvenir photos in front of a fountain as they tour the grounds of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum where the bodies of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie embalmed, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
David Guttenfelder—AP
1 of 73

Advertisement

[THR]

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE