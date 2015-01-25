World
Socialist Popular Alliance Party activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh collapses after she was shot during a protest by the party in Cairo, Jan. 24, 2015.
Socialist Popular Alliance Party activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh collapses after she was shot during a protest by the party in Cairo, Jan. 24, 2015.
Egypt

Egyptian Activist Shot and Killed During Peaceful Protest in Cairo

TIME Photo
Jan 25, 2015

A protester was shot and killed by police in Cairo on Saturday when officers opened fire on a socialist rally near the capital’s Tahrir Square, according to local media reports.

Shaimaa al-Sabbagh, a leading member of the Socialist Popular Alliance Party, suffered shotgun pellet injuries, apparently at close range, while standing outside the Air France-KLM office close to Tahrir Square. She was rushed to hospital but died en route.

In a statement, her party said that their only intention was to place flowers at the iconic public space on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the Jan. 25 revolution. Other demonstrators were also reportedly injured in the melee.

Government officials initially denied that the police had fired any shots, further angering the protesters.

Follow TIME