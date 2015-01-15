Google Wants Automakers’ Help to Build Self-Driving Cars
Prototype of Google's self-driving car.
Google
By Victor Luckerson
January 15, 2015

It doesn’t look like Google is planning to go it alone in the world of cars. An executive for the search giant told Reuters Wednesday that the company plans to talk to traditional automakers like General Motors, Ford and Toyota as it aims to bring self-driving cars to the mainstream by 2020.

“For us to jump in and say that we can do this better, that’s arrogant,” Chris Urmson, Google’s lead on its self-driving car initiative, told Reuters. But the company still hasn’t yet decided whether it will build its own cars or offer software and parts for cars manufactured by others.

Jon Lauckner, GM’s chief technology officer, said earlier this week that his company would “be open to having a discussion” with Google about developing self-driving cars. Companies like GM, Audi and Mercedes-Benz are already well on their way to developing their own driverless systems.

The Wildest Concept Cars of 2014
Anybody can take Chevy's Chaparral 2x Vision concept car for a spin — anybody with <em>Gran Turismo 6</em> for the Sony PlayStation, anyway, where the car is a playable download.
Anybody can take Chevy's Chaparral 2x Vision concept car for a spin — anybody with Gran Turismo 6 for the Sony PlayStation, anyway, where the car is a playable download.
Gene Blevins—LA DailyNews/Corbis
One day, we'll all finally get to ride those light-cycles from <em>Tron</em>. For now, there's Toyota's FV2 concept car.
One day, we'll all finally get to ride those light-cycles from Tron. For now, there's Toyota's FV2 concept car.
Joe Klamar—AFP/Getty Images
Doors? Where you're going in the Smart Brabus FourJoy concept car, you don't need doors.
Doors? Where you're going in the Smart Brabus FourJoy concept car, you don't need doors.
Bloomberg/Getty Images
The pickup truck hasn't really changed much in decades — until Volkswagen took it on with this Tristar concept car, which takes a pickup and makes it super offroad-friendly.
The pickup truck hasn't really changed much in decades — until Volkswagen took it on with this Tristar concept car, which takes a pickup and makes it super offroad-friendly.
Fabian Bimmer—Reuters/Corbis
Nissan's 3-seat electric BladeGlider concept car might actually make it to production, pretty rare for a concept car this wild. If a Jedi Knight drove a car, it would be the BladeGlider.
Nissan's 3-seat electric BladeGlider concept car might actually make it to production, pretty rare for a concept car this wild. If a Jedi Knight drove a car, it would be the BladeGlider.
Gene Blevins—LA DailyNews/Corbis
Toyota hasn't said much about its high-riding C-HR Concept crossover, but we know that it's purple. Very purple.
Toyota hasn't said much about its high-riding C-HR Concept crossover, but we know that it's purple. Very purple.
Benoit Tessier—Reuters/Corbis
Maserati says its Alfieri concept car represents "the future of Maserati design." Too bad most of us can't conceptualize being able to afford a Maserati any time soon.
Maserati says its Alfieri concept car represents "the future of Maserati design." Too bad most of us can't conceptualize being able to afford a Maserati any time soon.
Pierre Albouy—AFP/Getty Images
Mercedes-Benz's G-Code concept SUV comes covered in what the company calls "multi-voltaic silver" paint that's supposed to act like one big solar cell. It's all very green — err, "multi-voltaic silver."
Mercedes-Benz's G-Code concept SUV comes covered in what the company calls "multi-voltaic silver" paint that's supposed to act like one big solar cell. It's all very green — err, "multi-voltaic silver."
Kim Kyung-Hoon—Reuters/Corbis
It somehow doesn't feel like this car, designed by Russian artist Gosha Ostretsov, will fly off the shelves. But that's okay, because it's more <a href="http://zaryavladivostok.ru/en/calendar/event/69" target="_blank">art exhibit</a> than commercial vehicle.
It somehow doesn't feel like this car, designed by Russian artist Gosha Ostretsov, will fly off the shelves. But that's okay, because it's more art exhibit than commercial vehicle.
Smityuk Yuri—ITAR-TASS Photo/Corbis
1 of 9

Advertisement

As part of Google’s plans for the auto world, the company is reportedly developing a car-specific version of its next operating system, Android M, that will allow drivers to access the Internet and use Android apps without synching their smartphones to their vehicles.

[Reuters]

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE