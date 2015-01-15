Google Wants Automakers’ Help to Build Self-Driving Cars

It doesn’t look like Google is planning to go it alone in the world of cars. An executive for the search giant told Reuters Wednesday that the company plans to talk to traditional automakers like General Motors, Ford and Toyota as it aims to bring self-driving cars to the mainstream by 2020.

“For us to jump in and say that we can do this better, that’s arrogant,” Chris Urmson, Google’s lead on its self-driving car initiative, told Reuters. But the company still hasn’t yet decided whether it will build its own cars or offer software and parts for cars manufactured by others.

Jon Lauckner, GM’s chief technology officer, said earlier this week that his company would “be open to having a discussion” with Google about developing self-driving cars. Companies like GM, Audi and Mercedes-Benz are already well on their way to developing their own driverless systems.

As part of Google’s plans for the auto world, the company is reportedly developing a car-specific version of its next operating system, Android M, that will allow drivers to access the Internet and use Android apps without synching their smartphones to their vehicles.

[Reuters]