My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 Picked Up by Universal

Universal Pictures has officially tied the knot for a sequel to the 2002 hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

The film studio was confirmed Monday as the distributor of the second big-screen installment of the Portokalos family, according to Entertainment Weekly. The sequel, directed by Kirk Jones (Waking Ned Devine), will feature the original 2002 blockbuster’s star and screenwriter, Nia Vardalos, who played a Greek-American woman named Toula who fell in love and married a non-Greek man. John Corbett, who played Toula’s betrothed and then husband, is also set to return.

Vardalos, who spent over four years working on the sequel’s screenplay, had confirmed in May that a sequel was in the works. She said the sequel will focus on the Porotkalos family reuniting for another wedding and the revelation of a family secret.

[EW]