Comedian Paul Gale created a horror short in which you actually wouldn’t be sad if any of the main characters died.

“What Terrifies 20-Somethings on Halloween” riffs on what actually would scare millennials trapped in a haunted mansion “without any power outlets!” Welcome to a world of no service, inexplicably fleeting battery life (“Oh my God it’s dead — I had 25%!”) and Tinder matches you will never be able to follow up on.

Happy Halloween! Everything is terrible.

(h/t: Daily Dot)