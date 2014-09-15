Facebook Reveals How Common It Is For Siblings to Have The Same First Initial
By Laura Stampler
September 15, 2014

“For years, parents have been naming their children in clever, or, if you feel less charitable, ‘clever’ way,” Facebook snakily retorts in a blog post that tracks the unconventional decisions parents make when naming their children.

Facebook data scientists compared users listed as siblings with randomly generated pairs (of their respective name) to find out the most common sibling names. And the 10 most common pairs, when compared to chance, were:

  1. Yvette-Yvonne: 37.4 times as often as expected
  2. Faith-Hope: 31.4
  3. Charity-Faith: 24.3
  4. Jami-Jodi: 23.8
  5. Gretchen-Heidi: 22.0
  6. Charity-Hope: 21.2
  7. Kelli-Kerri: 18.9
  8. Latasha-Latoya: 18.5
  9. Eileen-Maureen: 18.4
  10. Colleen-Maureen: 17.0

Where’s Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe?

Furthermore, siblings have an 11% chance of having the same first initial — compared to 7% of randoms.

Facebook

According to Facebook, “the late-teens drop is due to a cultural phenomenon where best friends of that age will often list each other as siblings.”

And chances of having the same first initial goes up considerably when the siblings are twins:

Facebook

 

