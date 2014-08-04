School of Rock Is Coming to TV

School of Rock fans rejoice: The film about a substitute teacher who turns his class into a rock band will soon be a TV show on Nickelodeon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which starred Jack Black, will take the form of a 13-episode series with the same plot. Production for the series is reported to start in the fall, and the show will launch in the spring of 2015. The cast will be announced shortly. The original School of Rock director Richard Linklater and original producer Scott Rudin will produce the show. Jim and Steve Armogida will write and also produce the series.

School of Rock grossed over $131 million during its October 2003 release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

