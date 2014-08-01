Listen to Chance the Rapper's Gorgeous Cover of the Arthur Theme Song
Tim Mosenfelder—Getty Images
By Samantha Grossman
August 1, 2014

Chance the Rapper has been treating fans to live covers of the Arthur theme song for a few months now. But to celebrate this weekend’s Lollapalooza festival (held, of course, in his hometown of Chicago), the 21-year-old rapper shared a more polished cover of the popular tune, which was originally written by Ziggy Marley.

Chance recruited several other artists — including Wyclef Jean and Jessie Ware — for this studio version, which he titled “Wonderful Everday: Arthur.” The track features plenty of brass (soulful!) along with some trippy synth (dreamy!). The result is, overall, upbeat and lovely and totally worth a listen. By the end, you’ll probably forget that this is a track based on the theme song to a PBS kids’ show.

 

