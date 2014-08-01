Listen to Chance the Rapper's Gorgeous Cover of the Arthur Theme Song

Chance the Rapper has been treating fans to live covers of the Arthur theme song for a few months now. But to celebrate this weekend’s Lollapalooza festival (held, of course, in his hometown of Chicago), the 21-year-old rapper shared a more polished cover of the popular tune, which was originally written by Ziggy Marley.

Chance recruited several other artists — including Wyclef Jean and Jessie Ware — for this studio version, which he titled “Wonderful Everday: Arthur.” The track features plenty of brass (soulful!) along with some trippy synth (dreamy!). The result is, overall, upbeat and lovely and totally worth a listen. By the end, you’ll probably forget that this is a track based on the theme song to a PBS kids’ show.