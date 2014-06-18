Here’s a clip from the IFC show Comedy Bang! Bang! in which hosts Scott Aukerman and Reggie Watts talk to guest Lizzy Caplan about whether men can really be funny. Are they just too limited by biology? Are women just getting in the way? Caplan makes the compelling argument that she gets too distracted by men’s looks to pay attention to their jokes.

We should probably trust Caplan in this debate. Her impressive resume includes Mean Girls, Masters of Sex and Party Down, making her one of the funniest women in Hollywood right now.