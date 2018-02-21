Photos From the Life of Billy Graham, Counselor to Presidents and Preacher to Millions

The Rev. Billy Graham, a magnetic preacher and counselor to Presidents who brought America's brand of evangelism to audiences around the world, is dead at 99 . Graham reached more than 200 million people through his appearances.

In TIME's obituary , David Van Biema writes:

Over six decades he preached in 185 countries and territories and as late as 2005 was attracting crowds of 242,000. With the possible exception of Pope John Paul II, Graham can be said to have touched more lives for Jesus than anyone else in the modern era and to have extolled him directly to a greater swath of humanity than anyone else in history.

Later in life, Van Biema writes, Graham was modest about his achievements. "I don’t know why God has allowed me to have [all] this," he told TIME in 1993. "I'll have to ask him when I get to heaven."

