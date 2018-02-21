Photos From the Life of Billy Graham, Counselor to Presidents and Preacher to Millions

U.S.
Syria
In his lifetime, Billy Graham has preached the Gospel in person to audiences that total 215 million people.
Graham (center) at the Florida Bible Institute in 1940. He eventually graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois in 1943.
In his lifetime, Billy Graham has preached the Gospel in person to audiences that total 215 million people.
Graham (center) at the Florida Bible Institute in 1940. He eventually graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois in 1943.
In 1949, Graham brought his intense and dramatic style to Los Angeles. Originally scheduled for only three weeks, the missions went on for eight.
Graham, behind hat, kneels in prayer with fellow evangelists, from left to right, Jerry Beavan, Cliff Barrows and Grady Wilson after meeting with President Harry Truman to discuss the Korean War, July 14, 1950.
Graham speaks with President Dwight Eisenhower at the White House, May 11, 1957.
After returning from his 'Crusade for Christ' tour, Graham embraces his wife, Ruth, and his children in New York.
On a trip to the United Kingdom, Graham addresses a crowd of football supporters at Stamford Bridge, London, during half-time at a match between Chelsea and Newcastle United.
Preaching in North Carolina, 1962.
Watching a pair of giraffes cross the road while on a missionary trip in Kenya.
Graham addresses African religious leaders and Salvation Army members in Zimbabwe. He consistently refused to visit South Africa under Apartheid until its government finally allowed desegregated audiences.
Graham speaks with tribal doctors during an African mission.
Graham was a prolific author. He wrote 30 books, including his memoirs Just As I Am.
After his arrival in Southampton, England on another global set of Crusades, Graham speaks to reporters, May 24, 1966.
Graham waves a handkerchief while standing at a podium during a service in front of a crowd at Wembley Stadium.
Husband and wife actors Ronald Reagan and Nancy Davis mug with Graham at a movie exhibitors' meeting in Dallas, 1952. The friendship between Graham and Reagan lasted through his presidency.
Graham prays during a crusade in Charlotte, 1972.
Graham Vice-President George Bush talks with Graham on the speakers' platform before addressing the Southern Baptists Convention in the Superdome in New Orleans.
Graham preaches to a crowd of 21,000 in St. Paul, Minnesota, about Judgment Day.
Graham at home in North Carolina, 1981.
Photos From the Life of Billy Graham, Counselor to Presidents and Preacher to Millions

TIME Photo

Feb 21, 2018
Religion

Photos From the Life of Billy Graham, Counselor to Presidents and Preacher to Millions

TIME Photo
Feb 21, 2018

The Rev. Billy Graham, a magnetic preacher and counselor to Presidents who brought America's brand of evangelism to audiences around the world, is dead at 99. Graham reached more than 200 million people through his appearances.

In TIME's obituary, David Van Biema writes:

Over six decades he preached in 185 countries and territories and as late as 2005 was attracting crowds of 242,000. With the possible exception of Pope John Paul II, Graham can be said to have touched more lives for Jesus than anyone else in the modern era and to have extolled him directly to a greater swath of humanity than anyone else in history.

Later in life, Van Biema writes, Graham was modest about his achievements. "I don’t know why God has allowed me to have [all] this," he told TIME in 1993. "I'll have to ask him when I get to heaven."

Read TIME's full Billy Graham obituary here.

