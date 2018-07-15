France has won its second World Cup title. After a riveting first half left France ahead 2-1, they were able to maintain that lead and walked away with a 4-2 victory. Stars on both teams scored miraculous goals, including Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic and France’s wunderkind, the 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

Such a high-scoring game kept fans on the edge of their seats, or out of their chairs entirely.

Videographer James Autery captured fans’ most emotional moments. He spent the first half embedded at The Garden at Studio Square NYC in Long Island City, Queens, where Croatian fans lined up as early as 7 a.m. ET to join the festivities.

Autery spent the second half at the Bastille Day festival in New York City where French fans gathered in the corner of 60th street and Lexington Avenue to watch the game on a massive screen.

Filming at 120 frames per second allowed James to shoot at quarter speed, showing the full range of emotions from fans on both sides of this historic match.

