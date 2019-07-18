Introducing TIME Immersive, a New Way to Experience TIME's Journalism

Download the TIME Immersive App

The TIME Immersive app brings TIME stories to life before your eyes using the power of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). From exploring the surface of the moon to the depths of the Amazon Rainforest (coming soon!), TIME Immersive extends TIME journalism into your living room, classroom or beyond with groundbreaking interactive visual storytelling. Download the app now, and experience TIME in a whole new way. (Available for iOS and Android devices.)

What is Augmented Reality?

Augmented Reality (AR) uses an app on a device like a mobile phone or tablet to layer images, text or sound over the real world, sometimes in an interactive way. Using AR, TIME Immersive can bring objects from the news and history (like the Apollo 11 Lunar Module) into your home, office or classroom, allowing you to view and interact with them in a powerful new way.

What is Virtual Reality?

Virtual Reality (VR) is a computer-generated simulation or 360 video that can be viewed in a headset (sometimes called a head-mounted display). Using VR, TIME Immersive will give you a deeper look and first-person perspective on the news, history, and stories shaping our world today.

