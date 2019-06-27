From Florida to Alaska, America’s LGBTQ Bars Feel Like Home to Many

One of my favorite memories of working at Tunnel Bar in New York City in 1991 is when a striking Black queen walked in off the street and shook my hand as if I owned the place. I was just a 24-year-old barback. “Hello, I’m Kevin Aviance, House of Aviance, and I’ve moved to New York to take over.” I nodded as if agreeing. And how that is exactly what happened next. The Kevin Aviance story could be Season 3 of Pose.

In the 1990s, as I first started going to find community in what we called gay bars then, I developed a theory of their names. The first category was Address Only, like the 520 in Iowa City. The second was Double Entendre But Vague, like The Underground, in Portland, Maine, where I grew up, or The Abbey, in Los Angeles. Double Entendre Real Specific would be The Stud, in San Francisco, or The End Up, also there, or My Sister’s Room. Literary was its own category—how many lesbian bars are called Rubyfruit Jungle? Apocryphal stories link the name of the Stonewall Inn to the lesbian memoir, The Stone Wall, by Mary Casal. The Bar in New York City, Feathers in New Jersey, or ‘Bout Time 2 in Austin, well, they belong to Could Be Anything, which is just a plain disguise. Because maybe even a joke would have been too much, for someone who couldn’t take a joke about being queer.

I eventually understood each bar name to be, at least possibly, that owner’s attempt at a clever disguise that had stood the test of time—or hoped to. I couldn’t call these “safe spaces,” as they were never so very safe, and we knew it. I think of the gay men who used to sit in the big glass windows at the Twin Peaks Tavern in San Francisco (long nicknamed the Glass Coffin) when I would walk by on my way to work in 1991, brave in a way I never guessed then. That was one of the first gay bars in the country where you could stand on the street and see who was inside.

These bars are not community centers except when they were. Or are. If they are your community center, they are filling in for whatever you might have if you had a different government. For many, they rightly represent histories of addiction and abuse that prevent a simpler relationship. And a real community center isn’t going to ask people to leave if they can’t pay for a drink.

That said, I don’t know how else to describe the bars I miss in my old neighborhood in Brooklyn except as my local queer bars and maybe that’s enough. Carrie Nation and The Excelsior resembled small town bars back then as they were usually mixed in terms of clientele and not too crowded. I prefer this, to be honest—the queer community I need has never shared a gender. At their best, they were like a party you could drop into and run into at least three old friends, and maybe make one or two new ones. I met the friends who saw me through those years—especially those who became my gay Asian mah jong group. And while I was never really good enough to do more than play as a replacement and make drinks, for most of my 90s and 00s in Brooklyn, I had a queer Asian center to my daily life, which meant so much to me. These were the friends I went to see on September 11th.

As we honor the memory of The Stonewall Uprising this month, I find myself wondering if there’s a bar I would fight for. Two weeks ago I was a host for Bubble T, the queer Asian/AAPI party in Williamsburg. I’ve been a few times as a celebrant but for Pride they did me the honor of asking me to be one of the night’s hosts. As the performers took the stage in a room unlike any 20 years ago when I was younger, trying to learn to play mah jong a few miles away, I felt an exhilaration at being in what felt like the future I’d never imagined. Bubble T was the place my friends and I didn’t even know to hope for then. And when I finally made my way home at 5 a.m., I was reminded that my favorite rainbow is the one you see at dawn as you come home from the clubs.

These bars, whether they are a local with a juke box and some beers in plastic cups, or a club with a stage and a roof bar, in a big city or tiny town, they are not exactly where we go to feel safe—because after the Pulse nightclub shooting and too many other hate crimes, we often don’t—but they are also the place we take a risk: on our heart, our desires, a fleeting connection even just with a crowd you never speak to. The risk you took could easily be walking in and not running away. They’re the staging grounds for our dreams— of connection, family, a night’s glory or a lifetime of it. Whether you are putting a song on the jukebox with the hope of setting a mood for someone you just met, or climbing onstage in a taffeta cape, ready to lip sync, these bars are a tradition older than the apps you might use while in them. Movements have formed within them, and families, too, the kind that don’t know each other until they meet. And as long as we need all of this, we’ll need these places too. Maybe the answer to the question of which bar I’d fight for is all of them.

My Sister’s Room

Atlanta, Georgia

Donice Schilling at My Sister's Room, the longest running lesbian bar in the Southeast. Peyton Fulford for TIME

Detail of Chris Kelley's look for the night, wearing a shirt that says "We the people means everyone". Peyton Fulford for TIME Britney Edge at My Sister's Room. Peyton Fulford for TIME

Davey Swinton, left, a drag king and entertainer, with partner Roya Tadayon at My Sister's Room. Peyton Fulford for TIME

“The first time I went to MSR was when I was first coming out publicly as gay, I was in my early 20s. I walked in there and I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is girl heaven!’ It was really refreshing back then, and there were some people that were amazing drag performers and circus performers that would perform there. I met someone there that was like a partner to me for 7 years. I’m 40 now, so we’re talking about a 20 year span of going to this club. I think that it says a lot of a city, and it says a lot of the owners, to actually sustain a lesbian bar in a city. It’s so hard for any sort of lesbian bar to exist in the first place. Cheers to the owners of MSR for keepin’ after it for this long.” – Davey Swinton, above

Finishline

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Adoniis Gabrielle, center, line dances at the Finishline in Oklahoma City. September Dawn Bottoms for TIME

Darts and cigarette butts left on a table at Finishline, the only gay country western bar in Oklahoma. September Dawn Bottoms for TIME

James Mashburn, left, and Robert Wilson, right, at Finishline. September Dawn Bottoms for TIME

“I’m not ashamed of who I am. I’m comfortable with myself and if someone isn’t comfortable with me that’s their problem.” – James Mashburn, above

El Rio

San Francisco, California

Ariadne Inlerah at El Rio in San Francisco on June 21. Michelle Groskopf for TIME Detail of patrons at El Rio. Michelle Groskopf for TIME

Lana Williams, Lindsay Tully, Jasmine Johnson, and Marion Anthonisen at El Rio. Michelle Groskopf for TIME

“All gay bars have that sense of safety—or they should. When you’re around people who are like you it’s easier to have implicit permission to be yourself. There still will be people who come into gay bars and don’t know where they are and you’ll still get comments and some harassment, but when that happens I’m surrounded by people who will back me up if it gets worse.” – Ariadne Inlerah, above

Julius

New York, New York

Interior of Julius in New York City. Matthew Pillsbury for TIME

“I feel lucky to live in NYC where most places are safe and welcoming to me as a gay man. That freedom is the fruit of what in many ways began at Stonewall. However, when I travel with my boyfriend, gay bars are often the only places where we feel totally at ease being openly gay and affectionate with each other.” – Matthew Pillsbury, photographer

Stonewall

Huntington, West Virginia

Nikita Kyle at Stonewall in Huntington, W.V. Rebecca Kiger for TIME

Zach Spaulding and Farzad Alikozai embrace at Stonewall. Rebecca Kiger for TIME

Piper Towel at Stonewall. Rebecca Kiger for TIME

“Queer nightlife culture really came from a time where being gay was something to be ashamed of, so we were forced into places that were considered ‘inappropriate’ for children, like bars. It really shows that resilience of the LGBTQ community that we’ve turned that shame into something positive and empowering. West Virginia isn’t exactly known for being accepting of queer people, so we’re really fortunate to have a place like Stonewall in Huntington.” – Piper Towel, above

Mad Myrna’s

Anchorage, Alaska

Ivana Kischacok performs in the Friday Night Diva Variety Show at Mad Myrna's in Anchorage. Ash Adams for TIME

Laurie Richards, a regular at Mad Myrna's. Ash Adams for TIME

Drag Queens Scarlett Crypt, Lady Fairchild, and Venus Vixen get ready backstage at Mad Myrna's. Ash Adams for TIME

“Before it was a gay bar, it was a gay bar. Alaska is a very conservative state, so having a place where you can come out and be yourself is really important. It’s important to have a place that you can call your home.” – Laurie Richards, above

The Atlantic House

Provincetown, Massachusetts

Paul, from Boston, on the front porch of The Atlantic House in Provincetown, Mass. on June 23. Richard Renaldi for TIME An antique mast from a ship decorates The Atlantic House, one of the oldest gay bars in America. Richard Renaldi for TIME

“Around 10:30 p.m. on a not-yet-crowded dance floor at the A House, I saw Paul dancing by himself. Fortunately, the elderly, often rendered invisible by our superficial and ageist culture, are routinely able to find welcoming spaces in the gay bars and clubs of North America. Observing Paul enjoying the music and cutting loose it struck me that over 50 years ago when he was a young man, it would have been illegal for him to gather in a similar space and do just this.” – Richard Renaldi, photographer

Pegasus Nightclub

San Antonio, Texas

Self portrait at Pegasus Nightclub in San Antonio, Texas. Zackary Drucker for TIME

“Queer community spaces are indispensable. While in San Antonio, Texas, for an exhibition that included my photographs at The McNay, I was lead to Pegasus by my friend and artist, Xavier Schipani. The multi-room, multi-patio space felt dank and sexy; the 25-year patina of lives lived and conquests made reminded me of the gay bars I snuck into as a teenager in Syracuse, N.Y. I was struck by a thought that enters my mind often when I’m in public spaces in crowds: what if a psychopath barged in with guns and started shooting? I dropped into the tragedy at Pulse [nightclub in Orlando] in that moment, and wondered if mass shootings are contributing to people not venturing out, and the subsequent diminishing of queer nightlife spaces. I wondered if the intent of terrorism, to spread fear endemically, was successful by the very specter of my thought.” – Zackary Drucker, photographer and subject

Cafe Lafitte in Exile

New Orleans, Louisiana

Erica Thomas and Natalie Harrell visit Cafe Lafitte in Exile while on vacation in New Orleans. Akasha Rabut for TIME

Rodney Griffin and Roddrick Logan outside of Cafe Lafitte in Exile. Akasha Rabut for TIME

“I was at karaoke the other night and I was speaking with a couple who have been together for I think two decades, and they met at Cafe Lafitte. That was where they had their first kiss. Every so often they come back, and it’s just a place for them to kind of like reminisce. The place where they felt comfortable and the place that they felt like they were able to kiss in front of other people in a time that was different from now. A lot of these bars are like a second home to these people. That’s why like after storms and hurricanes we try to get them open as soon as possible if we’ve had to close. If there’s not mandatory evacuations, we usually leave them open so people that may not have these concrete structures that will keep them safe can at least come here, feel safe.” – Michael Musa, Director of Operations

Parliament House

Orlando, Florida

Allen, second from right, and others at a pool party at Parliament House, Orlando's iconic 44-year-old LGBTQ resort that includes several bars, hotel rooms, nightclub and restaurant, on June 22. Alicia Vera for TIME

Alicia Vera for TIME

“When I first started going to The Parliament House [in 1997], there was a biker gentleman named Gary, and he was kind of a hard looking biker guy. He would come to the pool in a bright pink thong or bright orange thong and he would dance to the music and he would do splits on the side of the pool. You know, kind of entertain people. But just last Saturday, Gary passed away. That day, we were there at the pool meeting up with our other friends, and we started just telling stories about things that [Gary’s] done and things that we’ve done together. I’m sure he would have been out there just shakin’ it. I still have a lot of friends that I’ve met there that are still good friends.” – Allen, above

Club Escape

Chicago, Illinois

Caprice Carthans at Club Escape in Chicago. Lawrence Agyei for TIME

The exterior of Club Escape. Lawrence Agyei for TIME

“This girl kept coming in. She was transgender. She never spent any money. She would just come and sit and watch the shows. [She is not pictured here.] One of my people got irritated. She came in here all the time. Never spends any money. At one point I went over to her and told her, ‘We would appreciate if you spend money.’ She came back again, and I realized, you know what, she doesn’t have any money and this is the only place that she can feel safe and enjoy herself. Just leave her alone. This is not about money. This is a place for her to come and be comfortable and we owe it to her. That’s what this is about.” – Warren Berger, club owner

The Abbey

Los Angeles, California

Travis leans on Tyler in The Chapel, a new annex at The Abbey in Los Angeles. Isadora Kosofsky for TIME

Rachel at The Abbey. Isadora Kosofsky for TIME

Sean and Junior kiss on the dance floor at The Abbey. Isadora Kosofsky for TIME

“Where I come from in New Zealand we say, ‘He tangata, he tangata, he tangata,’ which means, ‘It is people, it is people, it is people.’ That is the meaning of everything. This is people being people in a community supporting and loving each other and raising each other up so that we can be strong and we can go out into the world and support ourselves and make a difference in whatever field you choose to go to.” – Rachel, above

Paradise at The Empress Hotel

Asbury Park, New Jersey

The Miss Paradise 2019 competition at Paradise located inside The Empress Hotel, a popular gay resort in Asbury Park, NJ. Paul Moakley for TIME

Honey Davenport at the Miss Paradise competition 2019. Paul Moakley for TIME

“I spent nearly every summer of my life at the Jersey Shore with my family, but the vibe has always been young, hetero people partying hard, squeezing the most out of their time off. Sort of like the Jersey Shore MTV show, but in the 80’s. When I began photographing it in my 20s, I discovered the vibrant queer community of Asbury Park. It was a complete revelation, and Paradise Club in The Empress Hotel feels like its epicenter. I’ve followed the legend of Judy Garland staying there to see if any traces of her remain, and I was witness to the annual Miss Paradise competition, where the performers push the boundaries of camp, art, and drag with so much soul.” – Paul Moakley, TIME photographer

Crush Bar

Portland, Oregon

Father Flora Brandon Harrison of House Flora, a vogue family, at Crush Bar in Portland, OR. Evan James Benally Atwood for TIME

House of Flora member John Ren at Crush Bar. Evan James Benally Atwood for TIME

House of Flora family portrait at Crush Bar. Evan James Benally Atwood for TIME

“We all have the power to hold safe spaces and be more mindful about how we ourselves can make that change for others and make everyone feel seen, and not just a select few. It means diversity and diversifying who your audience is.” – Evan James Benally Atwood, photographer

The Stonewall Inn

New York, New York

Interior of The Stonewall Inn in New York City. Matthew Pillsbury for TIME

