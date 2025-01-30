D.C. Plane Crash Raises Questions About Trump Aviation Personnel Changes

The Trump Administration is facing its first major test after a passenger jet and Army helicopter collided mid-air in the Washington, D.C. area on Wednesday night, in what officials are calling the most fatal aviation disaster on U.S. soil in more than two decades.

The collision quickly raised concerns about the state of air traffic control and oversight and sparked questions about recent leadership changes within the federal agencies charged with regulating air travel.

Just days before the crash, President Donald Trump enacted a sweeping shake-up of the federal agencies responsible for aviation oversight, removing the administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), David Pekoske, and eliminating all the members of a key aviation security advisory group. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which regulates airlines and aircraft manufacturers and manages the nation’s airspace, was also without permanent leadership at the time of the crash, as its top official, Michael Whitaker, stepped down ahead of the new administration’s transition after clashing with Trump ally Elon Musk. Whitaker became the agency’s administrator in October 2023.

The changes have not been directly linked to the crash. In recent years, there has been increased scrutiny of U.S. air traffic control systems, which many experts argue are overdue for modernization. The FAA, which is responsible for overseeing air traffic control operations, has long struggled with funding and staffing shortages, complicating efforts to upgrade equipment and improve safety procedures.

“President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA,” former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on X. “One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”

“In the 10 days since Trump’s inauguration, his administration froze the hiring of additional air traffic controllers, gutted key air safety protections, and fired FAA leadership to the benefit of Musk’s business interests,” the progressive policy advocacy group MoveOn wrote in a statement. “As we work to learn the lessons of this tragedy, we need Trump, his allies, and his administration to end their assault on the public services that are essential to keeping us safe.”

The Associated Press reported on Jan. 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration, that members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee were told that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would eliminate the membership of all advisory committees as part of a “commitment to eliminating the misuse of resources and ensuring that DHS activities prioritize our national security.” The committee was formed by Congress after the 1988 PanAm 103 bombing to advise the DHS on aviation safety. Many of the group’s recommendations were adopted. While the committee technically remains in existence, it has no members to carry out its work of reviewing safety concerns and offering recommendations to improve airport and airline security.

“I hope somebody asks President Trump why he scrapped, why he decided on January 22 to scrap the aviation safety board, an advisory board at the Department of Homeland Security," Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, said on CNN on Jan. 30. "The order scrapping that advisory board said that it was not consistent with the agency’s mission toward national security. What an odd thing to say, that air safety is not connected to national security.”

As the investigation into Wednesday’s midair collision continues, Trump said he would review and overhaul aviation safety protocols. He also announced that the former chief operating officer of the National Business Aviation Association, Chris Rocheleau, will serve as the Federal Aviation Administration’s acting commissioner in the wake of the passenger plane collision.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Trump blamed diversity initiatives for weakening air traffic control standards, without offering any evidence. He said in the White House press briefing room on Jan. 30 that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives “could” have contributed to the crash, adding that he was relying on “common sense” to make that assertion. “For some jobs, we need the highest level of genius,” Trump said. He also implied that the FAA’s policies under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden had contributed to the crash, though the investigation had just begun.

Officials have said that the Army helicopter, which was conducting a routine training flight, collided with the commercial airliner on its approach to Washington’s Reagan National Airport. Investigators are examining air traffic control communications, radar data, and witness statements to determine what went wrong.