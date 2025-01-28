The Human Cost of Trump Firing All Federal DEI Workers

Harper is University Professor and Provost Professor of Education, Public Policy, and Business at the University of Southern California, where he holds the Clifford and Betty Allen Chair in Urban Leadership.

Just days into his second term, President Donald Trump placed federal staff working on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on paid leave—with the intent of eventually laying them all off. Workers who led DEI programs at University of Texas, University of Florida, and other higher education institutions located in states where conservative legislators eliminated DEI offices, programs, and positions have also recently lost their jobs. And then there are those workers who have lost their jobs at companies like Walmart, McDonald’s, and Meta, which have recently unraveled DEI efforts.

Amidst the dramatic saga, we too often forget that the professionals who abruptly lost their jobs are people. The overwhelming majority of these workers who have lost their jobs are Americans—and many of them are women of color. Their humanity deserves compassion and appreciation.

Media coverage about the roll back of DEI activities has largely been focused on which programs and policies are being phased out, why such regression is occurring at this time, and what conservatives are misunderstanding and misrepresenting. In the context of education, attention also has been placed on the anticipated effects on diverse students. But not enough emphasis is being devoted to the actual people who do high quality DEI work—professionals who are losing jobs, salaries, and stability. Plus, these workers have then had to endure President Donald Trump and other powerful lawmakers baselessly misrepresent their work as “illegal and immoral” and accuse them of being unqualified so-called “DEI hires.”

Immediately after the White House announced that federal DEI workers were being placed on administrative leave, hosts and guests on conservative cable news networks celebrated. “Bye, Bye DEI,” posted Fox News on Instagram. Perhaps they didn’t realize that they were rejoicing the undeserved loss of American jobs. Maybe they didn’t understand that those people who spent years (in some instances decades) attempting to make America truly great for all citizens suddenly may not be able to afford to pay rent or their mortgages.

Some of these workers now won’t be able to afford daycare for their kids or elder care for their aging parents. Others have children in college whose tuition payments are suddenly in limbo because of politics. Some will lose their healthcare benefits. Too many of these workers will struggle to find other jobs because of the false narratives that are being told about DEI. Now is a terrible time for a DEI professional to find a job.

Maybe Trump and other DEI obstructionists didn’t fully consider this before they ruined these American workers’ careers. Or perhaps they did, but ultimately were more interested in the preservation of an America that isn’t equitable or inclusive. Is it possible that Trump wants heterosexual, Christian white guys to permanently occupy the majority of top leadership positions in our nation under the guise of merit?

It was ignorant and short-sighted to lay off (and inevitably fire) federal DEI professionals without even meeting with them, without experiencing their work firsthand, and without even attempting to confirm if the alleged widespread wrongdoings were true. And celebrating the firings of hard-working Americans on cable news shows, social media platforms, and in conservative policymaking venues is cruel.

These people, as well as the Americans they serve, deserve better.