Should You Eat More Protein?

Scroll through TikTok or Instagram and you’ll be inundated with protein-centric recipes. Maximizing protein is a huge trend right now on social media—and not just in the usual suspects, like your dinner or post-workout smoothie. High-protein coffee, desserts, snacks, and more are now on the table.

High-protein recipes aren’t new, especially for gym-goers and proponents of a hearty breakfast, but they’ve exploded on social media over the past few years. Why is there such an emphasis on protein right now? And do you really need to focus on getting more? Here’s what experts say.

Why is protein important—and why is it so hot right now?

Protein is one of the body’s three macronutrients: those your body needs in the largest amounts in order to perform. “We need it for many functions, but particularly to build muscle, to build a lot of the tissues that we have in our bodies,” says Andres Ardisson Korat, a scientist at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University.

Unlike carbohydrates and fat—the other two macronutrients—protein doesn’t come with the same kind of cultural stigma.

“I think people often view protein as ‘the healthiest macro’ in comparison to carbs and fat,” says Kylie Sakaida, registered dietitian, social media content creator, and author of the forthcoming cookbook So Easy So Good.

Protein’s health halo, in other words, keeps people coming back for more. Sakaida, who shares recipes on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, has noticed more traffic and interest on her own videos when they feature higher protein. She attributes the rise in interest on these videos to people looking to manage their weight and get fitter.

Americans’ obsession with protein isn’t new, but now, long-standing grocery brands are creating higher protein versions of their usual fare while a flood of new, smaller brands have entered the market selling high-protein everything. (You can now find high-protein chips, sweets, bread, and even ramen.) Chobani, a brand known for its naturally protein-rich Greek yogurt, launched a higher protein version of their single-serve yogurt in October, and is soon rolling out drinkable yogurt with 30 grams of protein—three times more than its standard drinkable yogurt.

Niel Sandfort, chief innovation officer at Chobani, says the lean towards protein started in the late 2010s, and the company has seen steady growth in protein shakes, bars, and similar products. Its recently launched high-protein options were designed to appeal to athletes, but Sandfort was surprised to find that baby boomers, people in their 40s, and younger women were big buyers as well.

American anxiety about weight loss—ramped into overdrive by powerful new weight-loss drugs—is probably also a factor driving increased interest in protein. “I think a lot of people are looking into managing their weight, and they’re being told to eat high-protein diets if they want to gain muscle and lose weight," says Sakaida. "Focusing on protein can help you feel more satiated and therefore can help you cut down on certain calories.”

Do you actually need more protein?

U.S. guidelines recommend that people get a minimum of about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. "This is what is needed to meet your basic nutritional requirements," says Yasi Ansari, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Most people need more than this." Older adults need closer to 1.2 grams, while active individuals would need closer to 1.2-1.7 grams.

Technically, Americans on average consume enough protein, Korat says—though a few groups may not get enough, like those at lower income levels or older adults.

“Overall it does seem that older adults need to focus more on protein,” he says. For them, “it’s particularly beneficial to slow down the loss of muscle mass and to preserve their physical function.”

Other groups that may need more protein than they currently consume include women—particularly pregnant and breastfeeding women—athletes, and people undergoing certain types of recovery like chemotherapy. People in this last category “may actually need higher amounts of protein to support their healing recovery and to make sure that they’re combating any malnutrition concerns,” says Ansari.

What type of protein is best?

Animal sources include poultry, beef, dairy, seafood, and eggs, while plant sources include tofu, beans, nuts, vegetables, and whole grains. Some plant proteins are incomplete, meaning they don't contain all nine amino acids the body needs through food and must be mixed and matched to achieve total nutrition.

Recent studies suggest that when people add plant protein to their diet—especially when it replaces calories from refined carbohydrates—it’s “really beneficial in terms of promoting healthy aging,” Korat says. Plant proteins have “beneficial nutrients, fiber, vitamins, minerals, other micronutrients.”

“Although not all plant protein sources are complete, they’re usually high in fiber, they’re usually lower in saturated fat, they typically contain healthy fats, and they might also be high in certain vitamins—so I think there is a place in the diet for both,” says Sakaida. “I always try to tell people to add in more plant protein if they’re not already doing so.”

For those concerned about some plant proteins being incomplete, a varied diet is the key.

“Some plant proteins are lower in certain amino acids,” Ansari says. “By focusing on variety at meals and snacks throughout the day and eating enough, individuals can meet their protein needs on a predominantly plant-based diet.”

When it comes to protein powders, Ansari has a few tips when choosing one:

Seek out products that are budget friendly and meet your lifestyle and diet preferences.

Choose one that's tested by a third party , such as NSF or Informed Choice, to ensure that they contain what they claim to and aren’t adulterated.

Pick a powder that has at least 20 grams of protein per serving.

Choose one in an isolated form, like whey protein isolate, which has a higher and more concentrated form of protein that can help maximize gains for those looking to put on muscle. It can also be easier to digest for people with sensitivities.

The case for more protein—and what to watch out for

While most Americans do consume enough protein, it may still be beneficial to consider increasing your intake if you think you might be deficient.

“On social media, there are so many types of trends out there, and I think that the high-protein diet trend is definitely one of the more helpful ones for people rather than one of the more harmful ones,” says Sakaida.

Ansari particularly likes the trend of eating more protein at the start of your day. “Protein can help increase satiety, which means it helps us feel full for a longer period of time,” she says. “I love that we can increase feeling more satisfied, feeling full, making better food choices throughout the day, and then being able to listen to our hunger and fullness cues.”

There are a few caveats, however. Maximizing protein at the expense of other nutrients—like carbohydrates—could lead to other health problems. “You’ll start noticing that you may start losing muscle mass, because if you’re not getting enough fuel from carbohydrates, your body can break down from muscle to use that as fuel,” says Ansari. You’ll also miss out on the fiber and other nutrients that adequate carbs provide.

Eating so much protein that you exceed your caloric needs can also lead to weight gain, she says, and high-protein diets that center on red meat, saturated fats, and processed food can increase the risk of heart disease.

For people with certain health conditions like kidney disease, high-protein diets and foods can be more harmful than helpful, Ansari says, since too much protein can tax an under-functioning kidney. Work with a registered dietitian and a physician to address how much to consume.

As always with diet, it’s important not to fixate on any single nutrient to the exclusion of others. Balance is key, “even if you’re following a high-protein diet,” Sakaida says.