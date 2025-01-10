Netflix’s The Breakthrough is a gripping Swedish miniseries that brings to life one of Europe’s most perplexing and haunting criminal cases of this century: a 2004 double murder in the country’s southern city of Linköping. The four-part drama not only explores the devastating crime but also the groundbreaking technique that led investigators to solve it after 16 years. Directed by Lisa Siwe (The Bridge) and written by Oskar Söderlund (Snabba Cash), the series blends true crime with human drama, focusing on the resilience of the victims' families and the investigators who refused to give up.

Since premiering earlier this week, the show has secured a spot on Netflix’s daily top 10 most watched series. Let’s dive into the real story behind The Breakthrough and how it transformed a cold case into a historic moment in forensic science.

A shocking crime that stunned Sweden

On the morning of Oct. 19, 2004, the small city of Linköping was shaken by an unthinkable act of violence. Eight-year-old Mohammed Ammouri was walking to school when he was brutally attacked and stabbed by a masked assailant. Anna-Lena Svensson, a 56-year-old woman who happened to witness the attack, tried to intervene but was also fatally stabbed.

The murders were shocking not only for their brutality but also for their randomness. There appeared to be no connection between the victims or any clear motive for the crime. Despite an intensive investigation, which included securing DNA evidence from the crime scene and the perpetrator's discarded hat, the police were unable to identify the killer.

The case soon became known as one of Sweden’s most notorious cold cases, leaving the city of Linköping and the victims’ families desperate for answers.

A case that refused to be forgotten

For over a decade, the Linköping murders haunted Swedish law enforcement. Investigators meticulously reviewed the evidence and pursued countless leads, but every effort ended in frustration. The DNA evidence, while a crucial piece of the puzzle, yielded no matches in national or international databases.

The families of Ammouri and Svensson were left to grieve without closure. Public interest in the case waned, and it seemed the murders might never be solved. However, a breakthrough was on the horizon—one that would revolutionize criminal investigations in Europe.

The role of forensic genealogy

In 2020, forensic genealogy, a relatively new investigative technique, became the key to solving the case. This method, which had already gained prominence in the United States, uses DNA samples to trace a suspect’s family tree through publicly available genealogical databases.

The turning point in the Linköping case came when genealogist Peter Sjölund joined the investigation. By analyzing the DNA evidence, Sjölund traced the killer’s ancestry back over 200 years, constructing an intricate family tree that eventually led to the suspect: Daniel Nyqvist.

Nyqvist, 37 years old at the time, making him in his early 20s when the crime occurred, was arrested in June 2020. His DNA matched the evidence from the crime scene, and he quickly confessed to the murders. In court, Nyqvist claimed he had acted under the influence of voices in his head, describing the attacks as unprovoked. He was found guilty and sentenced to indefinite psychiatric care.

This marked the first time in European history that forensic genealogy was used to solve a murder case, setting a precedent for future investigations.

How The Breakthrough dramatizes the case

The Breakthrough is a dramatized retelling of the events surrounding the Linköping murders. Directed by Lisa Siwe, the series balances the procedural intensity of a crime thriller with a deep exploration of human tragedy.

The narrative unfolds in two timelines: the immediate aftermath of the murders in 2004 and the renewed investigation in 2020. Peter Eggers portrays John, based on the determined detective Jan Egon Staaf who refused to let the case go cold, while Mattias Nordkvist plays Per, a character inspired by genealogist Peter Sjölund. The series also introduces fictionalized versions of the victims and their families, adding emotional depth to the story.

Siwe emphasized the show’s focus on the human aspects of the tragedy during an interview with Netflix. "Though this is a fictional drama series about a crime, it is, above all, a depiction of a human tragedy—where we place our focus on the victims and the investigation rather than the perpetrator.”

The series takes some creative liberties, including changing the names of the victims and the genealogist, but it stays true to the core events of the case.

Why The Breakthrough stands out in the true crime genre

Unlike many true crime productions that focus heavily on the perpetrators, The Breakthrough shifts the spotlight to the victims and the investigators. It delves into the personal toll of the case on those involved and highlights the power of persistence and innovation in seeking justice.

The series also explores the ethical implications of forensic genealogy. While the technique proved invaluable in solving the Linköping murders and marked a turning point in European law enforcement, its use raises questions about privacy and the potential for misuse. These themes make The Breakthrough not just a gripping crime drama but also a thought-provoking look at the future of criminal investigations.

As genealogist Peter Sjölund’s groundbreaking work proved, even the most challenging mysteries can, with a little luck, be solved with dogged determination and a willingness to think outside the box.