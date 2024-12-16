The June 2023 Supreme Court decision banning colleges from considering race in admissions is having repercussions beyond who gets into college. The ruling has spurred a wave of state laws that curb or end campus diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts — and race-based scholarships are coming under fire, too. The University of Alabama is one of several schools that has stopped using race as a consideration in some scholarships. However, the school says their "commitment to providing opportunities to all remains unchanged." Soledad O'Brien Productions and Retro Report produced this documentary short for TIME, in partnership with The Hechinger Report, which also reported this story on how the rolling back of DEI efforts and scholarships is dramatically changing opportunities for students.