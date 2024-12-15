Starting early next year, U.S. citizens will need more than just their passport if they are planning on traveling to the United Kingdom.

Effective Jan. 8, 2025, American citizens will be among those who will need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to enter the U.K.

Per a notice on the travel section of the U.S. Department of State's website: "U.S. citizens transiting through or traveling to the United Kingdom for tourism, family visits, business meetings, conferences, or short-term study for six months or less will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) prior to travel."

The U.K. government has a website where people can check to see if they are eligible to apply for an ETA.

Here is everything you need to know about the new requirement and how you can make sure you’re prepared for any upcoming trips.

What is an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA)?

An ETA gives travelers the ability to travel to the U.K. for up to six months without a visa, whether that be for tourism, visiting family and friends, business or short-term study.

If visitors are unsure if they should get an ETA instead of a visa, they can input short answers about their nationality and travel time on the U.K. government’s website to figure out which document they need.

Travelers do not need an ETA if they have a U.K. visa, if they are a British or Irish citizen, if they have right to abode status, or if they have settled or pre-settled status.

The ETA lasts for two years and travelers can use it as many times as they want during that period of time.

How can I apply for an ETA?

U.S. citizens are able to apply for an ETA now.

According to the U.K. Government website, the easiest and fastest way to apply is utilizing the U.K. ETA phone app—a process that they state should take 10 minutes. If they are unable to download the app, people can also apply via the U.K. government’s website.

Applicants will usually get a decision within three working days, but you may get a quicker decision.

What do you need in order to apply for an ETA?

In order to apply for an ETA, travelers will need to pay an application fee that falls at around $13. They will also need to upload a photograph of themselves and the passport they are utilizing to travel. The application does not require travel details.